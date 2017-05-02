Impeach Leni hindi natuloy

Hindi naihain ang impeachment complaint laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo. Ayon kay Atty. Bruce Rivera, spokesman ng Impeach Leni Movement, sa halip na ihain sa tanggapan ng House Secretary General ang kanilang ginawang reklamo ay dinala nila sa opisina ng isang kongresista. Kailangan na i-endorso ng isang kongresista ang reklamo para tanggapin ito ng Secretary General. Sinabi ni Rivera na hindi niya alam kung kailan ihahain ng kinausap nilang kongresista ang reklamo. Itinanggi naman ni Rivera na walang gustong mag-endorso sa kanilang reklamo kundi pinag-aaralan lamang umano ito ng kongresista bago ihain. Hindi nagbigay ng kopya si Rivera sa media pero kanyang binanggit ang nilalaman nito. Kasama umano sa reklamo ang mali-maling impormasyon na sinabi ni Robredo sa kanyang speech na ipinadala sa United Nations kaugnay ng extrajudicial killings sa bansa. Isinama rin nila ang hindi umano pagdedeklara ni Robredo kung magkano ang kanyang shares of stocks sa Manila Electric Company sa kanyang Statement of Assets Liabilities and Networth. Ang naturang halaga ay makakaapekto umano sa networth ni Robredo. Dagdag pa ni Rivera na-impeach si dating Supreme Court chief justice Renato Corona dahil sa umano’y kamalian sa kanyang SALN. Nadiskubre rin umano nila na mayroong ini-sponsor ang Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, na dating nasa pangangasiwa ni Robredo, na isang convention sa Estados Unidos na walang kinalaman sa housing. “Imagine a Vice President who is having the funds of people who are supposed to be for housing to help Filipinos to get a good house, have a good house to live and uses the same to sponsor something about empowerment no relation what so ever to housing,” ani Rivera.

