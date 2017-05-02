Gary, Angeli hindi nag-aalala na baka mabuntis ni Sam si Kiana

BOTONG-BOTO pala si Angeli Pangilinan kay Sam Concepcion para sa anak niyang si Kiana Valenciano.

May impression kasi ang iba na may pagkaistrikto and “choosy” si Angeli sa mga nakaka-partner ng kanyang anak lalo na sa unica hija nila ni Gary Valenciano.

“Approved ako kay Sam. I believe that my daughter is wise enough. You know, we raised her well,” say ni Angeli.

Malaki ang tiwala niya kay Sam to the point na hindi siya nagwo-worry na baka ma-preggy ng ex-boyfriend ni Jasmine Curtis si Kiana.

“You know, at the end of the day, I think we raised her well. And always remember this, people will make mistakes. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. Oh, yeah, I trust Sam, very much,” sabi ng misis ni Gary.

Ayaw rin daw niyang husgahan si Sam or anybody in particular. Pero may mga nagmamalasakit kay Kiana na baka sapitin ang nangyari kay Jasmine noong na-link si Sam kay Julia Barretto at nagkaroon ng reputation bilang two-timer.

“Well, then, it’s not meant to be. Bottomline lang ‘yun, ‘di ba? They’re not meant to be. I’ve known Sam since he was nine years old. He’s 24 or 25? So, he’s family to us. He can make mistakes but that’s not important. What is important alam ko he has good intentions, ‘di ba?” paliwanag niya sa amin.

Say pa ni Angeli, desisyon na raw ni Kiana ang masusunod if ever mag-propose ng kasal si Sam sa kanya. All she can do is bless her daughter.

Recently, na-bash si Kianna sa recent trip niya with Sam abroad kung saan nag-post siya ng mga litrato nila kasama sina James Reid at Nadine Lustre. Alam daw ito ni Angeli at kasama rin daw doon ang dalawa niyang pamangkin na sina Donnie at Timothy Pangilinan.

“Donnie, Timothy and Kiana slept in the same room. O, ano ka pa? Safe, ‘di ba? She can go wherever she wants. She’s an adult. This is my advice to parents, once your children become adults, they’re not yours anymore.

“They’re on their own. You can only advice. I try to, once in a while I still do but I always remember. I cannot tell her do this, do that? You cannot, adults na sila, e,” dagdag ni Angeli. Kiana is already 24 kaya she can decide on her own.

Anyway, happy si Angeli that finally “na-embrace” na ni Kiana ang pagiging anak ni Gary at pinasok na rin ang showbiz.

“Well, she turned down a show, solo show in a competitive channel of ABS, because she wants to be in ASAP. And they were saying, hindi pwedeng ganito, hindi pwedeng ganyan, so, she turned down. Solo show na ‘yun, ha,” sabi ng mommy ni Kiana.

Kasama rin si Kiana sa season finale ng “Gary V. Presents” concert series na magaganap sa May 12, 13, 19 at 20, 8 p.m. sa The Theatre, Solaire.

Thankful si Angeli hat until now ay marami pa rin ang tumatangkilik kay Gary, “I think it has a lot to do with our faith. If you trust in the Lord, He will direct your path. This is what he loves to do. He loves to perform, and look, the Lord continues to bless Him.”