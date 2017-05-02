Bela, Echo swak na swak sa ‘Luck At First Sight’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

SWAK na swak din ang tambalang Jericho Rosales at Bela Padilla nang mapanood namin ang movie nilang “Luck At First Sight” mula sa Viva Films at N2 ni Neil Arce. Isang lalaking idinadaan sa sugal ang paghahanap ng pera ang role ni Echo upang matubos ang bahay na isinangla ng tatay dahil sa sugal din. Kapos naman sa pera si Bela na breadwinner ng ama at walang suwerte sa mallit na negosyo. Nang makakuha ng lucky charm, nagkrus ang landas ng dalawa. Kuwela ‘yung mga eksena nila bago nagkasundo. Nagsilbing lucky charm ni Echo si Bela sa lahat ng sinasalihang sugal. ‘Yun nga lang, bawal siyang umibig sa kanyang lucky charm, huh! Mawawala lahat ng suwerte! Ang sarap lang panoorin ng mga sagutan nina Echo at Bela. Sumabay pa sa kanila ang suporta nilang sina Kim Molina at Cholo Barretto kaya kuwelang-kuwela ang mga eksenang ‘yon. Ibang putahe naman ang handog na ito ni direk Dan Villegas. Hindi pa rin nawawala ‘yung signature na hugot lines niya gaya ng nakaraang romantic comedy films na nagawa niya. Suwerte o pag-ibig kaya ang pinili nina Echo at Bela? Bukas, May 3, malalaman ninyo ang sagot sa mga sinehan!

