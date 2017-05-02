Tim Yap naputukan sa ‘probinsyana’ tweet By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NAG-TRENDING sa Twitter ang pangalan ni Paulo Avelino bilang isa sa mga hurado ng 2017 Bb. Pilipinas. Bidang-bida ang Kapamilya actor sa mga netizens, lalo na sa mga girls and gays na nakapanood ng pageant sa ABS-CBN. Ang daming nag-tweet ng mga mensahe patungkol kay Paulo, hot na hot daw kasi ang dating nito habang ipino-focus sa screen. Sabi ng ilang netizens, wala na silang pakialam kung sino ang mananalo sa laban basta sila ang mag-uuwi kay Paulo. Sey nga ng isang mabaliw-baliw kay Paulo, “Puyat man kakahintay sa #BinibiningPilipinas2017, ok lang. Pwede next year, Paulo Avelino na lang, Paulo Avelino na lang ulit?!” “One thing I learned tonight. Paulo Avelino is hot even with his clothes on,” panglalandi naman ng isang girl. Tweet naman ng isa pang fan ng aktor, “(Hosts: Your question will be coming from Mr. Paulo Avelino). Paulo: Will… “Me: YES, I DO! I WILL MARRY YOU!#BinibiningPilipinas2017!” Grabe sila, di ba?

