Male star ipinagpalit ang GF sa kapwa lalaki By Ronnie Carrasco III

HULA hoop: Sumusumpa ang aming source na lately ay naispatan niya ang mag-dyowang ito, kaya napagtanto niyang sila pa rin pala ang magkarelasyon sa kabila ng “pagloloko” ng aktres. Paniniyak ng aming source, “Bilib din naman ako sa guy, nagbuntis at nanganak na’t lahat ang aktres na dyowa niya, eh, tinanggap pa rin niya ito na parang walang nangyari!” Hindi naman kasi lingid sa kaalaman ng publiko na may “binatbat” sa kanilang lugar ang nakabuntis sa aktres, pero naghiwalay rin sila. In fairness, sustentado naman ng may-sinasabing lalaki ang anak niya sa aktres kaya walang mairereklamo sa kanya ang babae. “Naku, nagtaka pa ‘ko? Eh, ‘yung aktor din naman, eh, hindi faithful sa aktres, ‘no! Sumasaydlayn din siya. “‘Yun nga lang, hindi sa babae niya ipinagpalit ang dyowa niyang aktres! So patas lang. All is fair in love,” patotoo ng aming kausap.

