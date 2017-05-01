Tinatayang 100K lumahok sa protesta sa Labor Day INQUIRER.net

UMABOT sa mahigit 100,000 katao ang lumahok sa mga protesta sa paggunita ng Araw ng Paggawa. Libo-libong mga miyembro ng militanteng grupo at grupo ng mga mangagawa sa iba’t ibang lugar sa Metro Manila ang nagtipon sa Liwasang Bonifacio (dating Plaza Lawton) sa Maynila para manawagan na tapusin na ang kontraktwalisasyon sa bansa. Kabilang sa mga lumahok sa mga rali ay mga miyembro ng Kadamay. Nagmartsa ang mga ito mula sa Agham Road sa Quezon City, kung saan sila nagkampo simula pa noong Sabado, papuntang Maynila. Sa programa, nanawagan si Samahang Janitors ng Polytechnic University of the Philippines (SJPUP) president Rey Cagomoc kay Pangulong Duterte na tuparin ang pangako na tatapusin ang “endo” (end of contract) sa bansa. “We voted for you because you promised you’d stop endo,” sabi ni Cagomoc. Nanawagan naman ang Kilusang Mayo Uno para ipasa ang P750 minimum wage. “Data from Ibon Foundation showed that such an amount would only be a 30 percent decrease in the gross profit of the top 1,000 corporations in the country,” sabi ni KMU chairperson Elmer Labog. Matapos ang programa, nagmartsa ang mga nagpoprotesta sa Mendiola.

