Anak ni Bato pumasok sa PNP Academy

PORMAL nang pumasok ang anak ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa sa PNP Academy sa Cavite. Kabilang si Rock dela Rosa sa 350 iba pang kadete na nakapasa sa PNPA sa Camp Gen. Mariano Castaneda sa Silang, Cavite. Kagaya ng iba pang kadete, nagpagupit din si Rock at sumailalim sa iba’t ibang aktibidad para sa mga baguhang pasok sa PNPA. Nauna nang nagpahayag ng pangamba si Bato hinggil sa plano ng anak na pumasok sa PNPA. Kumuha si Rock ng Business Administration sa Philippine Women’s College ngunit nagdesisyon na sumali sa police academy noong isang taon. Sa kanyang post sa Facebook, sinabi ni rock na handa na siyang pumasok sa apat-nataong programa sa PNPA.

