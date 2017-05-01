Mahigit 30K lumahok sa job fair; 1,658 natanggap on the spot Inquirer

MAHIGIT 30,000 Pinoy na naghahanap ng trabaho ang lumahok sa 54 job fairs na binuksan bilang bahagi ng pagdiriwang ng Araw ng Manggagawa.

Sinabi ng Department of Labor ang Employement (DOLE) na umabot sa mahigit 200,000 trabaho ang inalok sa isinagawang job fairs.

Base sa datos ng DOLE, umabot sa 34,605 ang nagparehistro sa mga job fairs, kung saan 17,752 dito ang mga babae at ang natitira ay mga lalaki naman. Sinabi ng DOLE na 51 porsiyento o 17,783 mga apikante ang kwalipikado sa inaalok na mga trabaho, bagamat 1,658 lamang ang tinanggap ng on the spot. Nangangahulugan ito na siyam na porsiyento lamang sa mga kwalipikadong aplikante ang natanggap.

Samantala, tinatayang 16,764 na lumahok sa job fair ang naghahanap ng trabaho sa bansa, samantalang tinatayang 4,331 ang naghahanap trabaho sa ibang bansa. Pinakamataas naman ang Central Luzon sa mga naghahanap ng trabaho matapos umabot sa 5,683 ang mga aplikante, na sinundan ng Metro Manila, na umabot ng 4,505 ang mga aplikante.

