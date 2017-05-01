Duterte wala pang desisyon sa imbitasyon ni Trump sa White House

SINABI ni Pangulong Duterte na hindi pa siya nakakapagdesisyon kung tatanggapin ang imbitasyon ni United States (US) President Donald Trump na bumisita siya sa White House.

“No, because I have — I’m tied up. I cannot make any definite promise. I’m supposed to go to Russia, I’m also supposed to go to Israel, I’m supposed to go to… Where else?” sabi ni Duterte sa isang ambush interview sa Davao City.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na binanggit niya kay Trump ang pangamba ng mga miyembro ng Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) hinggil sa pagsiklab ng gera matapos naman ang paglulunsad ng nuclear missile ng North Korea.

“Well, it is the concern of everybody. Not only with us but the ASEAN guys, the heads of States also expressed their fear of an outbreak because of the threat of a nuclear warhead. Ang fallout niyan — ang fallout niyan would include China, alam nila and pati tayo. And the Philippines is within striking distance of their missiles,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Sinabi pa ni Duterte na wala namang naging tugon si Trump sa kanyang tinuran.

“Wala man. Sinabi ko lang na we are as concerned and I supposed that you — you have the persuasive power, you are showing it to him. There has to be a sense somewhere. But I said, Mr. President, I do not think that you can scare Kim Jong-un with a firepower. Our greatest chance there of getting some dialogue with America and North Korea would be through the intercession of China,” dagdag ni Duterte.