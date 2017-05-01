De Lima: Walang ouster plot sa pagbisita ng mga senador

IGINIIT ng nakakulong na mambabatas na si Sen. Leila de Lima na hindi niya tinalakay ang anumang tangkang pagpapatalsik kay Pangulong Duterte matapos siyang bisitahin ng kapwa mga senador sa minorya sa kanyang kulungan sa Camp Crame kahapon.

“Absolutely no (destabilization) plan tackled as there is no such thing. Sorry to disappoint the paranoids among the Duterte sycophants,” sabi ni de Lima.

Ito’y matapos siyang bisitahin nina Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan at Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

“We talked about various matters, from serious stuff to mundane and funny ones,” ayon pa kay de Lima.

Idinagdag ni de Lima na napag-usapan nila ang posisyon ng miyorya kaugnay ng mga panukalang batas na isinusulong ng administrasyon.

“My colleagues also reiterated the plan to petition the proper court to allow me to participate in the voting on major legislative measures. I can see that this will be a truly functioning and dynamic minority,” ayon pa kay de lima.