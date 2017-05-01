Quantcast

Balik sesyon: impeachment, revamp, chacha pag-uusapan

By

5:00 pm | Monday, May 1st, 2017

Sa muling pagbubukas ng sesyon ngayong araw, magpupulong ang mga lider ng Senado at Kamara de Representantes upang plantsahin ang mga ipapasa nilang panukalang batas.
    “We will meet with our Senate leadership counterparts tomorrow (Tuesday) for that (setting of common legislative agenda) purpose,” ani House Majority Floor Leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas.
    Gagawin ang pagpupulong sa EDSA Shangri La Hotel alas-8 ng umaga.
    Inaasahan din sa Kamara ang pagtatalaga ng mga kapalit ng mga chairman ng komite na inalis sa puwesto dahil sa pagboto laban sa death penalty bill at ang referral ng impeachment complaint laban kay Pangulong Duterte na inihain ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano.
    “On the revamp, I will meet with the concerned parties and sectors for their nominees,” ani Fariñas na ang tinutukoy ay ang mga partido na siyang pipili ng kapalit ng mga inalis na lider.
    Hindi malinaw kung kasama sa posibleng isalang ang panukala ang Charter change.
    Kahit na si House committee on constitutional amendment chairman at Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado ay hindi tiyak sa plano ng liderato ng Kongreso.
    “We will see,” ani Mercado.
      Suportado naman ni House Deputy Speaker at Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu ang Chacha na isinusulong ng administrasyong Duterte.
    “The problems plaguing the country, such as graft and corruption, poverty, insurgency, weak judiciary and others are due to our failure to restudy and revisit the Constitution,” ani Abu na isa sa mga may-akda ng panukala. “The proposed federalism will give us the chance to reexamine the provisions of our Constitution for fair distribution of the benefits of economic growth.”
      Sinabi naman ni Farinas na ang impeachment complaint ay dadalhin sa House committee on justice na siyang magsasagawa ng pagdinig matapos itong dumaan sa House committee on rules.

