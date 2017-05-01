50 tropa mula sa US lalahok sa Balikatan sa Visayas

TINATAYANG 50 tropa ng Amerikano ang lalahok sa Balikatan sa ilang bahagi ng Visayas sa harap naman ng patuloy na paghahanap sa tatlong nalalabing Abu Sayyaf sa Bohol.
Nagsimula ang Balikatan kahapon.
Sinabi ni Colonel Medel Aguilar, commander ng Philippine Joint Civil and Military Operations Task Force, na matagal nang nakaiskedyul ang Balikatan at walang koneksyon sa banta ng terorista sa Bohol.
“Our activities are intended for humanitarian and civilian assistance and to transfer knowledge and skills on how to react during emergency situations like typhoons,” sabi ni Aguidal.
Idinagdag ni Aguilar na sesentro ang Balikatan sa Panay, Leyte, at Samar.
Sinabi ni Colonel Camilo Ligayo, chief ng Unified Command Staff, na layunin ng Balikatan na mapatatag ang relasyon sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at United States.
“This is the most evident manifestation of a shared commitment between the Philippines and United States’ Armed Forces to move shoulder to shoulder for stability, security, and development,” sabi ni Ligayo.
“I believe that we are changing lives and making a difference one classroom building at a time,” ayon pa kay Ligayo.
Patuloy ang pagtugis ng mga militar sa tatlong nalalabing Abu Sayyaf na pumasok sa Bohol tatlong linggo na ang nakakaraan.
Simula noong Abril 11, walong Abu Sayyaf ang napapatay sa dalawang bakbakan sa munisipalidad ng Inabanga at Clarin, Bohol.
Kabilang sa mga napatay ay si Mouamar Askali, ang lider ng grupo; ang mga eksperto sa bomba na sina Abu Sufyan at Edimar Isnain; Joselito Melloria, na tubong Bohol; ang operator ng pumpboat na si Aldimar Taib; alyas Richard; alyas Omil; at hindi pa nakikilalang lalaki.
Tatlong iba pang Abu Sayyaf ang pinaghahanap pa, kabilang na sina Alyas Asis, Kaifar Sawadjaan, na kilalarin na Um Ammra, at alyas Ubayda.
