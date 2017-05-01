Army detachment inatake ng NPA: 2 rebelde patay, 5 kawal sugatan

Dalawang rebelde ang napatay at limang kawal ang nasugatan nang salakayin ng mga kasapi ng New People’s Army ang isang detachment ng militar sa San Jose de Buan, Samar, iniulat ng militar. Sinalakay ng di mabatid na bilang ng rebelde ang detachment ng Civilian Active Auxiliary ng 52nd Infantry Battalion sa Brgy. Hilumot dakong alas-5 ng umaga Sabado, ayon sa ulat ng Army 8th Infantry Division. Bukod sa dalawang napatay na rebelde, nakarekober din ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan ng isang AK-47 rifle at dalawang handheld radio mula sa NPA, ayon sa ulat. Dahil sa insidente ay inalerto ang iba pang detachment at maging mga police station para mapigilan ang posibleng pag-atake pa ng NPA.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.