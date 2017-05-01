SWS-walang trabaho kumonti, pero walang pag-asa na may mapapasukan dumami By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Bahagyang bumaba ang bilang ng mga walang trabaho sa unang quarter ng taon pero kumonti ang mga umaasa na darami ang mga mapapasukang trabaho sa susunod na 12 buwan, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station. Naitala sa 10.4 milyon (22.9 porsyento) ang mga Filipino na may kakayanang magtrabaho pero walang trabaho mas mababa sa 11.2 milyon (25.1 porsyento) sa survey noong Disyembre. Sa mga walang trabaho, 11.2 porsyento (5.1 milyon) ang boluntaryong umalis sa kanilang trabaho, mas mababa sa 12.2 porsyento (5.5 milyon) na naitala noong Disyembre. Naalis naman sa trabaho ang 8.6 porsyento (3.9 milyon) mas mababa sa 8.7 porsyento (3.9 milyon) noong Disyembre. Ang 3.1 porsyento (1.4 milyon) ay unang beses pa lamang magtatrabaho, mas mababa sa 4.3 porsyento (1.9 milyon) sa huling survey ng 2016. Ang labor force participation ay 72.2 porsyento o 45.5 milyon ng mga nasa edad na para magtrabaho, halos hindi nagbago sa 72.1 porsyento na naitala noong Disyembre. Samantala, naniniwala ang 44 porsyento na darami ang mapapasukang trabaho sa susunod na 12 buwan, mas mababa sa 48 porsyento noong Disyembre. Tumaas naman ang naniniwala na hindi darami ang mapapasukang trabaho. Naitala ito sa 15 porsyento mula sa 12 porsyento noong Disyembre. Ang mga nagsabi naman na walang magbabago ay 27 porsyento, mas mababa ng isang porsyento sa mas naunang survey. Ginawa ang survey mula Marso 26-28 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents. Ito ay mayroong error of margin na plus/minus 3. 30

