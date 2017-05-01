Quantcast

P750 minimum wage hirit ng manggagawa

Suportado sa Kamara de Representantes ang pagtataas ng daily minimum wage sa P750 na kailangan umano ng bawat pamilya upang mamuhay ng disente.
    Ayon kay Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate kulang na kulang ang minimum wage sa P491 para mapunan ang pangangailangan ng isang pamilya.
    “We are calling on Pres. Duterte to heed the Filipino workers’ call for a P750 minimum wage by certifying as urgent its passage by Congress. We challenge to make real his promise lifting the workers from  the bondage of exploitation,” ani Zarate.
    Sinabi naman ng Migrante International na kung tataas sa P750 ang arawang sahod ay mababawasan ng 200,000 kada taon ang mga Filipino na nangingibang bansa para magtrabaho.
    “A P750 national minimum wage can significantly reverse the migration of overseas Filipino workers. If implemented, for every year, around 200,000 workers can opt to stay and contribute their labor and skills for nation-building while living decently with their families,” ani Arman Hernando, spokesman ng Migrante.
    Sinabi ni Hernando na batay sa pag-aaral ng Migrante ang isang OFW na sumasahod ng $400 hanggang $500 kada buwan ay mas nanaisin na magtrabaho sa bansa kung katumbas lang ito ng kanilang kinikita sa bansa.
    Sa datos na nakuha ng Migrante sa Philippine Overseas Employment Administration mula 2011, umaalis sa bansa ang may 200,000 Filipino para magtrabaho sa ibang bansa at sumuwedlo ng $400-$500.
    Samantala, sinabi ng Center for Women’s Resources, a research and training institution para sa mga babae, na 50.1 porsyento lamang ng mga kababaihan na nasa hosting edad ang nagtatrabaho.
    “Women need to be involved in production work and political activity to improve their skills and status.  With only half of the working age population of 32.5 million are counted in the labor force, women’s empowerment remains an unreachable goal,” ani CWR executive director Jojo Guan.
    Sinabi ni Guan na 5.4 milyong babae ang hindi makahanap ng disente at regular na trabaho. Karamihan umano sa mga babaeng wage workers ay hindi regular sa kanilang pinapasukan at sumasahod ng pinakamababa.

