Tumbok Karera Tips, May 01, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) Lil’ Dynamo/Alahero; TUMBOK – (6) Geneva; LONGSHOT – (7) Welsh Corgi

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Stone Rose; TUMBOK – (1) Board Walk; LONGSHOT – (6) She’s Gorgeous

Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Caloocan Zap; TUMBOK -(4) Mia’s Star/Aero Tap; LONGSHOT – (2) Believable

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Prodigy; TUMBOK – (4) Radian Talisman/Buenasnochesenores; LONGSHOT – (3) Daluyong

Race 5 : PATOK – (11) Kailuphia; TUMBOK – (5) August Moon; LONGSHOT – (10) Bullet Grey

Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Bliss; TUMBOK – (5) Battle Hill; LONGSHOT – (2) Toinfinitynbeyond

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) Bukod Tangi; TUMBOK – (2) High Hopes; LONGSHOT – (6) Jazz Wild/Emergency Express

Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Fame And Fortune; TUMBOK – (3) Gee Aye Jane/Through The Years; LONGSHOT – (4) Guapo Po

Race 9 : PATOK – (4) Penny Perfect; TUMBOK – (3) The Legend; LONGSHOT – (6) Amiable Leighla

Race 10 : PATOK – (6) Street Don; TUMBOK – (2) Veni Vidi Vici; LONGSHOT – (4) Yani’s Song/Golden Sphinx

Race 11 : PATOK – (2) Mayweather; TUMBOK – (6) Proud Papa; LONGSHOT – (7) Teejay’s Gold

