Female star nilandi-landi si kilalang aktor pero umuwing nganga By Ervin Santiago Bandera

KAHIT pala nilandi-landi ng isang female star si sikat na male celebrity ay walang nangyari sa kanila. As in nganga ang girl sa pantasya niyang maka-sex ang guy. Ayon sa ating source, kahit pala maganda at sexy si aktres ay hindi ito pinatulan ni kilalang aktor dahil hindi niya ito type. Sa ilang beses daw na tinangka ni aktres na akitin si aktor ay hindi siya nagwagi. Kaya ang ending, nakipag-inuman na lang daw ang girl at sa tropa niya ibinuhos ang kanyang pagiging nganga!

