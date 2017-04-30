Kobe Paras umalis na ng Creighton, planong lumipat

Nagpaalam na si Kobe Paras sa kanyang college school na Creighton matapos ang isang taong pananatili dito. “You welcomed me into your world, into your thoughts & made me a better person. This is goodbye,” sabi ni Paras Linggo sa kanyang Twitter account na @_kokoparas. Napabalitang nakuha na ng anak ni PBA legend na si Benjie ang kanyang release papers mula sa paaralan at ngayon ay plano ng lumipat. “Thank you coaches and Creighton Bluejay fans,” pasasalamat ng 6-foot-6 forward sa kanyang naging coaches at mga fans.

Limitado ang naging papel ng 19-anyos na si Paras para sa Creighton at nakita lamang siya sa 15 mula sa 35 na laban ng Bluejays sa nakaraang season kung saan nagtala siya nag-average ng 1.3 puntos at 1.0 rebounds sa loob ng 4.7 minuto lamang na paglalaro.

Sumapi si Paras, sa Creighton Hulyo noong nakaraang taon kasunod ng withdrawal sa UCLA.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.