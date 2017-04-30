Raquel Pempengco rumesbak sa mga basher ni Charice 'Laos, purdoy at nakikitira...mga haka-haka lang yan!' Bandera

NAGSALITA na ang nanay ni Charice na si Raquel Pempengco tungkol sa panlalait ng mga bashers sa kanyang anak. Hindi na niya nakayanan ang pang-aapi ng ilang netizens kay Charice simula nang mabalitang naghiwalay na sila ni Alyssa Quijano. Narito ang mensaheng ipinost ni Raquel sa kanyang Facebook account para sa mga haters ng anak. “SA LAHAT PO NG SUMUSUBAYBAY SA ANAK KONG SI CHARICE… Huwag naman ninyo masyadong husgahan ang anak ko ayon lang sa nkikita nyo. LAOS, PURDOY, AT NAKIKITIRA. MGA HAKA HAKA LAMANG PERO WALANG KASIGURADUHAN. SI CHARICE EH NAKA TATAK NA ANG PANGALAN NA NAGBIGAY KARANGALAN SA BANSANG PILIPINAS PARA SABIHAN NA LAOS. “KUNG DI MAN PO XA LUMALABAS SA ENTABLADO YUN EH SARILING CHOICES NYA. MINSAN NA RING IBINIGAY SA ATIN ANG KASIYAHAN BILANG ISANG MAHUSAY NA MANG AAWIT DI LAMANG DITO KUNDI SA IBANG BANSA. KAYA BIGYAN NAMAN PO NATIN XA NG CHANCE PARA PAGBIGYAN NAMAN KUNG ANO ANG GUSTO NYA SA KANYANG PAG AWIT. “RESPETO LAMANG PO BILANG PAG RESPETO NG IBANG LAHI SA kanya..SA KATUNAYAN NYAN DINALAW KO XA SA BAHAY NYA, BUTI PINAPASOK AKO NG GUARD, NADATNAN KO LNG ANG MGA ALAGA KONG SI CHACOY AT YEYE. “SAYO CHARICE BASTA LAGI MONG TANDAAN NA ANDITO LANG AKO IN CASE NA KAYLANGAN MO KO…MARAMING SALAMAT PO!”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.