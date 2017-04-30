Police station inatake ng NPA: 1 pulis patay, armas tangay

Isang pulis ang nasawi at di pa mabatid na bilang ng armas ang natangay nang salakayin ng mga kasapi ng New People’s Army ang police station ng Maddela, Quirino kagabi. Nasawi si PO2 Jerome Cardenas nang paputukan ng mga rebelde ang istasyon, sabi ni Chief Insp. Avelino Cuntapay, tagapagsalita ng Quirino provincial police. Sinalakay ng di pa mabatid na bilang ng rebeldeng sakay ng dalawang van at isang Elf truck ang istasyon pasado alas-8. Agad pinaulanan ng bala ng mga rebelde ang mga pulis na nasa gate ng istasyon kaya nakipagbarilan ang mga alagad ng batas. Kasunod noo’y pinaulanan na rin ng bala ang istasyon. Umabot sa 45 minuto ang palitan ng putok, bago napasok at ni-ransack ng mga rebelde, ani Cuntapay. Natangay ng mga rebelde ang di pa mabatid na bilang ng mahahaba at maiigsing baril sa istasyon, at inagaw din ang Toyota Hi-Lux at Mahindra patrol vehicles, aniya. Sa isinagawang pagtugis ay narekober ang dalawang sasakyan sa Brgys. Cabua-an at San Pedro. Naligtas naman sina SPO1 Siriban at PO1 Albano, na kapwa di nasugatan, ani Cuntapay. (John Roson) – end –

