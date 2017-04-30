PNP kinontra ang pahayag ng ISIS na ito ang nasa likod ng pagsabog sa Quiapo

KINONTRA ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang pahayag ng teroristang grupo na Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) na ito ang nasa likod ng pagsabog na nangyari sa Maynila kung saan 14 katao ang nasugatan, na isinagawa sa kasagsagan ng pagsaraos ng Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit noong Biyernes ng gabi.

Sinabi ni Director Oscar Albayalde, National Capital Region Police Office chief, na wala pang ebidensiya na magpapatunay na bahagi ng pag-atake ng terorista ang nangyaring pambobomba sa Quiapo na tinatayang 6.5 kilometro ang layo mula sa lugar kung saan ginaganap ang Asean Summit.

“We will not comment on the alleged ISIS claim on the Quiapo explosion until we confirm with certainty that such claim was really made by them. So much so there are no confirmed reports on any presence of members of ISIS in the country,” sabi ni Albayalde.

Nauna nang inako ng ISIS ang pambobomba sa pamamagitan ng paglalabas ng pahayag sa news agency nito na Amaq News Agency.

Iginiit ni Albayalde na batay sa mga ebidensiyang nakalap ng mga pulis, kasama na ang mga testimonya mula sa mga testigo, na lumalabas na hindi konektado ang pagsabog sa anumang grupo ng terorista.

“We maintain that this incident is nothing but a local peace and order concern involving feuding gangs or persons in the Quiapo area. As in the past, several similar incidents transpired in the said area already,” giit ni Albayalde.

Nagtapos ang Asean Summit noong Sabado.

“It would also appear, that again, as in several instances of acts of violence or disruption of peace and order in other countries, the ISIS is grabbing the opportunity to promote their cause and interest, and gain global recognition by claiming outright responsibility for the said explosion,” ayon pa kay Albayalde.