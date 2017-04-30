Quantcast

MM handa ba sa malakas na lindol?

By

3:51 pm | Sunday, April 30th, 2017

earthquake drill
Matapos yanigin ng magnitude 7.2 lindol ang Mindanao, ipatatawag sa Kongreso ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority upang malaman kung gaano ito kannada sa isang malakas na pagyanig.
    Ayon kay Metro Manila Development Authority chairman at Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo dapat malinaw kung handa ang MMDA sa malakas na lindol.
    “We have to know what preparations MMDA are doing in case the Big One hits Metro Manila,” ani Castelo. “Just like in Mindanao, panic could hurt people in the cities if we don’t have plans.”
    Nasira ang mga imprastraktura sa Davao Occidental dahil sa lindol kamakalawa.
    “That kind of quake will have a different impact in Metro Manila where we have lots of tall buildings and very high population,” dagdag pa ng solon.
    Kung abala man ang MMDA sa pag-ayos sa mabigat na daloy ng trapiko, hindi dapat napapabayaan ang paghahanda.
    “I want to know how MMDA would respond to situations where ports, hospitals and government buildings are damaged by a tremor just like what happened in Mindanao.”

