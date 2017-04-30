Quantcast

Secret jail dagdag na dagok sa imahe ng PNP

3:40 pm | Sunday, April 30th, 2017

Hindi umano nakakabuti para sa imahe ng Philippine National Police ang pagkakaroon ng secret jail kung saan ikinulong ang mga tao na may kaugnayan sa ipinagbabawal na gamot.
    Ayon kay Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas dagdag na dagok ang secret jail sa Manila Police District station 1 sa pagpatay sa isang Korean national sa loob ng Camp Crame sa Quezon City.
    “This is not good at all. Napolcom (National Police Commission) should investigate this matter. If ever this is true, erring policemen must be penalized,” ani Vargas. “It is unfortunate that this developed when the korean who was murdered inside camp crame was still fresh in our mind.”
    Sinabi naman ni Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon na dapat ay magsagawa ng inspeksyon sa lahat ng presinto upang masiguro na walang sekretong kulungan sa mga ito.
    “Findings of such an inspection could reveal if this is a wide spread practice which could mean an institutional tolerance for illegal practices and violation of rights,” ani Biazon. “The PNP should endeavor to find out who else is practicing this kind of law enforcement and if it is a PNP-wide occurrence. Appropriate disciplinary action should be imposed on those found to be involved in this activity.”
    Pinuri naman ni Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat ang Commission on Human Rights sa pagkakadiskubre sa lihim na kulungan.
    “I commend the Commission on Human Rights for doing its duty to the people, which is to protect them from abuse of State power. This is a clear instance of abuse of power by the very same people who are supposed to protect us,” said Baguilat, “What happened here is a disgrace to the uniform and a violation of the policemen’s oath to serve and protect the people,” ani Baguilat.
    Sinabi naman ni Siquijor Rep. Ran Rocamora na mistulang ibinalik ng pulisya sa panahon ng Martial Law ang bansa sa kanilang ginawa.
    “I am dismayed that the very practice prohibited by the Constitution is still alive. Sadly, this horrendous practice from the Martial Law Era still persists.”

