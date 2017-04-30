Duterte inimbitahan ni Trump sa White House

INIMBITAHAN ni United States (US) President Donald Trump si Pangulong Duterte na bumisita sa White House matapos mag-usap sa pagdaraos ng Association of Southeast Nation (Asean) Summit
kagabi.
Kinumpirma ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella ang paanyaya ni Trump kay Duterte na dumalaw sa US, bagamat nabigong banggitin kung tinanggap ng Pangulo ang imbitasyon.
“There was a mention of an invitation from President Trump to President Rodrigo Duterte to visit the White House,” sabi ni Abella.
Tinawagan ni Trump si Duterte noong Sabado ng gabi habang idinaraos ang Asean Summit sa Pilipinas.
“The discussion that transpired between the presidents was warm, with President Trump expressing his understanding and appreciation of the challenges facing the Philippine President, especially on the matter of dangerous drugs,” ayon pa kay Abella. Inaasahan ang pagdalo ni Trump sa ikalawang bahagi ng Asean Summit sa Nobyembre 2017.
“Other topics were also touched on like that of the upcoming summit, as well as matters of regional geo-political concerns, especially on the situation in North Korea; but details understandably are not forthcoming,” ayon pa kay Abella.
