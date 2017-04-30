Tumbok Karera Tips, April 30, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (8) Mighty Maxwell; TUMBOK – (7) My Big Osh; LONGSHOT – (6) Master Maker

Race 2 : PATOK – (2) Corragioso; TUMBOK – (5) Dixie Storm; LONGSHOT – (6) Right As Rain

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Indianpana; TUMBOK – (6) Piskante; LONGSHOT – (2) Hook Shot

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Hiway One; TUMBOK – (4) Secret Affair/Gintong Lawin; LONGSHOT – (2) Brilliance

Race 5 : PATOK – (3) Sepfourteen/Selfie; TUMBOK -(2) Metamorphosis/Mandatum; LONGSHOT – (4) Smokin Saturday

Race 6 : PATOK – (2) Flintridge; TUMBOK – (6) Temecula; LONGSHOT – (8) Pagkakataon

Race 7 : PATOK – (10) Strong Champion; TUMBOK -(1) Eugenie Love Rosie; LONGSHOT – (7) King Bull

Race 8 : PATOK – (7) Hidden Eagle; TUMBOK – (2) Royal Jewels/Neversaygoodbye; LONGSHOT – (1) Storm Apo/Peace Needed

Race 9 : PATOK – (5) Biseng Bise; TUMBOK – (2) Magatto; LONGSHOT – (1) Daiquiri Lass

Race 10 : PATOK – (8) Significant Dream; TUMBOK -(7) Magic In The Air/Kisskissbangbang; LONGSHOT – (4) Batang Novaliches

Race 11 : PATOK – (5) Newton’s Gal; TUMBOK – (4) Letskissnsaygoodbye; LONGSHOT – (2) Conquista Roll

Race 12 : PATOK – (1) Imperial Class; TUMBOK – (5) Rocking Hill; LONGSHOT – (2) Whispering Hope

Race 13 : PATOK – (5) Alta’s Charm; TUMBOK – (8) Cecillia; LONGSHOT – (9) Divine Degrace

