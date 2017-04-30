Ella, Julian katunog ng JaDine; handa na para sa launching movie By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAPANSIN ng isang writer na Julian Trono and Ella Cruz sound like JaDine. “Actually, we have the same composers,” say ni Julian. “Kami ni Ella talaga ang nag-uusap. Kunwari, sa dance and spiels, talagang sine-share namin ang thoughts namin para mas malapit po siya sa amin. Parang ka-close namin ang mga songwriters, ang producers. We are creating for something for ourselves. Hindi siya parang ‘okay, ito ang nag-work, ganyan lang ‘yan. Para mas totoo. Para ‘yung dating sa tao mas totoo, mas sincere,” paliwanag ng actor-singer. Nagsimula na ang Viva Artist Agency sa pre-production ng launching movie nina Ella and Julian, tentatively titled “Fanboy/Fangirl”.

