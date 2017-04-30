Sey mo Erwan: Anne baliw na baliw sa gwapong Korean superstar

LUTANG na lutang ang pagiging fan girl ni Anne Curtis kapag nanonood siya ng Korean dramas. Ang Korean actor na si Gong Yoo ang kinahuhumalingan niya ngayon.

Hindi naman ito ipinagkakaila ni Anne. Nang mabasa nga niyang walang social media account ang Korean actor, lungkot na lungkot siya.

“Huhuhu. I wish I could see more of you on Social Media. Know your personal thoughts and what you like pero I understand you baby,” tweet ni Anne.

Pinaalala rin niya sa kanyang followers na walang official Twitter account si Yoo. “Pero real or not. Poser or hindi, I’m still kilig na kilig and happy,” rason niya.

Wala naman daw pagseselos na nararamdaman ang fiancée niyang si Erwan Heussaff. In fact, suportado pa raw ng food blogger ang kanyang mga kadramahan.

“Gets na gets niya ako and super support sa fan girls moments ko. He doesn’t bother me when I’m watching my Kdramas,” tugon ni Anne sa isang follower.