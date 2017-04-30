Binoe, Goma bagong ka-loveteam ni Jodi sa ‘Sana Dalawa Ang Puso Ko’

MAGSISIMULA nang gumiling ang kamera para sa kauna-unahang teleserye na pagsasamahan nina Robin Padilla at Jodi Sta. Maria sa ABS-CBN.
Remember, naisulat na namin ang tungkol sa pagtatambal ng dalawa sa bagong serye ng Kapamilya network habang kinukumpleto pa ang members ng cast.
Well, according to our source, kumpleto na ang mga artista at may title na ang serye nina Robin at Jodi.
Mukhang gustong tiyakin ng ABS-CBN na magsu-super hit ang bagong teleserye kaya may isang malaking Kapamilya star pa na isinama sa first team-up nina Robin at Jodi.
No less than the Ultimate Leading Man na si Richard Gomez ang makakasama nina Robin at Jodi sa aabangang drama series. Kung hindi kami nagkakamali, first time rin magsasama sina Richard at Robin in one project.
Anyway, may title na rin ang drama series na pagsasamahan nina Richard, Jodi and Robin. Kung hindi papalitan, ang titulo ng proyektong pagsasamahan nilang tatlo ay Sana Dalawa Ang Puso Ko. So, love triangle ito.
