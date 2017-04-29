Mindanao niyanig ng 7.2 magnitude na lindol; tsunami alert itinaas Bandera

NIYANIG ng malakas na lindol na may magnitude 7.2 ang Davao Occidental Sabado ng umaga. Dahil dito, nagpalabas ng tsunami alert ang mga ahensiya ng pamahalaan at inabisuhan ang publiko na maging mapaghanda sa anumang panganib. Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), naitala ang pagyanig alas-4:23 ng umaga sa bayan ng Sarangani, Davao Occidental. May lalim ito na 57 kilometro, at tectonic ang origin. Pinaalalahanan ang publiko na maging alerto sa mga pag-alon. Inaasahan na makararanas ng mga daluyong ang mga lalawigan na nasa harapan ng Celebes Sea. Sinabi rin ng Phivolcs, na isaahana na alas 4:28 ng umaga hanggang 5:23 ng umaga tatama ang unang tsunami at maaaring magtuluy-tuloy pa ito sa loob ng mga susunod pang mga oras. Sinabi naman ni Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum na hindi pa kailangan na mag-evacuate ang mga residente dahil ang daluyong ay nasa isang metro lang ang taas. Naramdaman ang Intensity 5 sa General Santos City; Koronadal City; Santa Maria, Jose Abad Santos, Don Marcelino, Balot Island, Davao Occidental; Polomolok, Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Malapatan, Glan, Sarangani; at Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat. Intensity 4 ay naramdaman sa Davao City, Cotabato City at Zamboanga City, habang Intesity 3 naman ang nadama sa Cagayan de Oro City at Intensity 2 sa Kidapawan CIty.

