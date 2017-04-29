Gilas final lineup buo na para sa SEA Basketball championship By Dennis Christian Hilanga Bandera

PANGUNGUNAHAN ni three-time PBA MVP Junemar Fajardo ang 12-man lineup ng pambansang koponan na sasabak sa Southeast Asian Basketball Championship na sisikad dalawang linggo mula ngayon. Ito ay kasunod ng pormal na anunsyo ni national team head coach Chot Reyes Biyernes matapos ang 122-111 panalo ng Gilas kontra North All-Star sa Lucena City sa ginaganap na 2017 PBA All-Star Games na nagsilbi ring ensayo at tryout ni Reyes para sa kanyang training pool upang mapiling maiigi ang Gilas 5.0 roster. Makakatuwang ni Fajardo sina Gilas veterans Jason Castro at Japeth Aguilar kasama si naturalized center Andray Blatche na darating sa bansa sa May 1. Kabilang din sa napili sina Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Troy Rosario at mga first-timers na sina Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi, Matthew Wright, Roger Pogoy, at Jio Jalalon para sa May 12-18 regional tournament. “We hope for your continued prayer and support. Maraming salamat po,” sabi ni Reyes matapos pangalanan ang 12 manlalaro na binubuo ng tig-aapat na guards, wingman at center. Labis na mahalaga ang kampeonato ng Pilipinas sa kada dalawang taon na Seaba tournament upang makakuha ng tiket sa 2017 Fiba Asia Cup kung saan nakataya naman ang mga silya para sa World Cup. Ang final selection ng Gilas ay kakalabanin ang Visayas All-Stars sa Linggo sa Cebu. Samantala, nagharing muli si Rain or Shine guard Maverick Ahanmisi sa Obstacle Challenge upang maging ikaapat na manlalaro na nagwagi sa naturang event ng back-to-back sa itinalang pinakamabilis na 25.8 segundo sa huling round. Bigo namang naidepensa ni Globalport star Terrence Romeo ang 3-Point Shootout crown nang kapusin ng dalawang puntos sa final round (17) sa likod ng bagong kampeon na si Allein Maliksi ng Star na may 19 puntos habang inagaw ni Meralco guard Chris Newsome kay three-time defending champion Rey Guevarra ng Mahindra ang titulo sa Slam Dunk Competition.

