Ikaapat na Palaro gold nahablot ni Verdadero By Angelito Oredo Bandera

SAN Jose de Buenavista, Antique – Itinakbo ni Veruel Verdadero ng Region 4A o STCAA ang kanyang ikaapat na gintong medalya Biyernes ng umaga habang patuloy ang pagtatala ng bagong record sa 60th Palarong Pambansa sa Binirayan Sports Complex dito. Idinagdag ng 15-anyos mula Dasmariñas, Cavite na si Verdadero ang gintong medalya sa 200m sa tiyempong 21.90 segundo upang kumpletuhin ang triple sprint matapos na magwagi rin sa 100m (10.96) at 400m (49.58). Huli nitong tinulungan ang mga kakampi na sina Jovianne Calixto, Jan Vincent Alejandro at Mark Roldan Elises sa gintong medalya sa 4x400m Huwebes ng hapon sa oras na 3:22.64 upang maging natatanging atleta sa athletics na may apat na gintong medalya. Habang isinusulat ito ay nakatakda pa sumabak si Verdadero na nagwagi ng tanso sa Southeast Asian Youth Championships Ilagan, Isabela sa tampok na 4x100m Biyernes ng hapon para sa asam na ikalimang ginto. Hindi naman nagpaiwan ang tanging nakapagwagi ng gintong medalya sa 2017 SEA Youth Athletics na si Francis Edward Obiena na mas pinataas ang kanyang dating record sa secondary boys pole vault sa pag-abot nito sa taas na 4.30 metro. Ang dating record ni Obiena ay 4.06m na itinala nito noong 2016 Albay Palaro. Pinabilis din ng Southern Tagalog ang record sa secondary girls 4x400m relay mula sa mga runners na sina Jessel Lumapas, Millifagne Christine Matchino, Charmaine De Ocampo at Elvievane Gobotia sa itinala nitong 3:54.37 na tiyempo upang burahin ang dating record ng Region 8 o EVRAA na 3:56.43 noong 2016 Albay Palaro. Nagawa rin tabunan nina Bianca Jane Combate, Chinchin Nierves, Gemmalyn Pino at Lenlyn Sanita ng Region 8 sa itinala na 3:55.69 ang dating record ng magkapatid na sina Lenlyn at Lealyn Sanita, Justine Mae Catindoy at Pino na 3:56.43 noong 2016 Palaro. Nakisalo naman sa mga quintuple gold medalist sa Palaro para sa mga 18-anyos na student-athlete si Kyla Soguilon matapos magwagi sa elementary girls 50-meter backstroke sa oras na 33.34 segundo sa Evelio B. Javier swimming pool. Unang nadomina ng 12-anyos na beteranong internationalist at mula sa Kalibo, Aklan ang 200m individual medley, 100m back, 50m butterfly at 4×100 medley relay tungo sa huling araw ng labanan kung saan nakatakda pa itong sumabak sa dalawang event ng torneo na suportado ng Philippine Sports Commission sa pamumuno ni Chairman William Ramirez at pinagkakaabaalahan ng Antique sa pangunguna ni Governor Rhodora Cadiao.

