Kilalang young actress nag-panic nang ma-delay ang ‘dalaw’ By Alex Brosas Bandera

NA-DELAY ng 10 days ang menstruation ng sikat na young actress kaya naman nag-panic kaagad siya. Aligaga ang hitad dahil ang feeling niya ay nabuntis siya ng kanyang poging ka-loveteam. Siyempre, hindi pa siya handang magka-baby lalo’t okay pa naman ang kanyang career. It turned out na false alarm ang kanyang pagbubuntis dahil on the 11th day ay nagkaroon siya ng menstruation. Next time, kung gagawa ng milagro, dapat mag-ingat!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.