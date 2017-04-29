Sigaw ng bashers kay Jessy: Shut up! Lagi kang pa-victim!

MAY paandar ang girlfriend ni Luis Manzano na si Jessy Mendiola sa bashers.

“I will respect your opinion as long as your opinion doesn’t disrespect anyone else’s existence.”

That was Jessy’s rant against her bashers.

Although it was very well said, nalait pa rin si Jessy by netizens who felt is shouldn’t come from her lalo pa’t she’s fond of posting the same photos of her karibal (imagined or otherwise) most of the time.

“Luh? Shut up Messy. Starlet forever ka pa din. Btw naintindihan mo kaya yang pinost mo? Haha.”

“Oo nga puro pa good vibes post pero contradicting naman ang actions nya.”

“Pa victim effect e sya naman gumagawa ng paraan para ibash sya.”

“True yan. di naman sya ibabash kung di sya gumagawa ng reason para ibash sya. Masyado na syang papansin sa mga tao. dapat iniignore na lang tong taong to. di sya worth it ng time and effort.”

May nagmahadera at bumuwelta sa bashers ni Jessy by saying, “ANG SASAMA AT PANGET NG UGALI NG MGA BASHERS SA ITAAS!..hindi ba kayo marunong ‘magpatawad’ at matanggap na ang tao ay puedeng magbago? Inaano ba kayo ni Jessy? Wala syang nagawang kasalanan sa inyo, mga feelingerang perfekto!!!”