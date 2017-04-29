Ai Ai rarampa sa mga palengke; may pasabog na sorpresa kay Bossing By Jun Nardo Bandera

SUSUGOD ngayong alas-siyete nang umaga si Ai Ai delas Alas sa Balintawak para ipamalita sa mga mamimili ang showing ng movie niyang “Our Mighty Yaya”. On the go ang Comedy Queen sa promotions ng kanilang pelikula ngayong long weekend. From Balintawak Market, diretso si Ai Ai sa Farmer’s Market sa Cubao upang doon naman makihalubilo sa mga namamalengke. Then, special guest siya sa Eat Bulaga kung saan saya at papremyo ang hatid niya. Birthday celebration din ng kanyang bossing, friend, ka-loveteam at critic sa pagkain ng organic food na si Vic Sotto kaya siguradong may pasabog siyang surprise para sa celebrator. Sunday Family Day naman ang dala-dala niya sa mall shows na gagawin bukas sa Trinoma at 4 p.m. at susundan ito ng show niya sa Fairview Terraces ng 5 p.m. kasama ang ilan cast ng “OMY.” Ise-celebrate naman ni Ai Ai sa May 1, ang National InaYaya Day. Una niya itong gagawin sa Star Mall-Alabang ng 4 p.m. at sa Ayala Malls South Park sa ganap na 5 p.m. Inspired si Ai Ai sa pagpu-promote dahil mula nang ilabas ang trailer ng movie sa social media, mahigit 1.5 million views na ang nahamig nito, huh!

