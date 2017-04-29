Tumbok Karera Tips, April 29, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (2) Puerto Princesa; TUMBOK – (3) Foolish Princess; LONGSHOT – (8) Tonador Sprinter

Race 2 : PATOK – (4) Malaya; TUMBOK – (2) Premo Jewel; LONGSHOT – (3) Blue Berry

Race 3 : PATOK – (7) Time On Target; TUMBOK – (1) Mr. Bourbon; LONGSHOT – (2) Double Strike

Race 4 : PATOK – (7) Kanlaon; TUMBOK – (5) Manalig Ka; LONGSHOT – (2) Son Also Rises/Lakan

Race 5 : PATOK – (6) One In A Billion; TUMBOK – (13) Diamond’s Best; LONGSHOT – (7) Irish Toffee

Race 6 : PATOK – (4) Charm Offensive; TUMBOK – (1) Premiere Danseur; LONGSHOT – (9) Kasilawan

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) Creative; TUMBOK – (8) Take Itor Leave It; LONGSHOT – (4) You Are My Hero

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Fighter Inthe Wind; TUMBOK – (3) Let Itgo Let Itgo; LONGSHOT – (4) Exceptional Gee

Race 9 : PATOK – (8) Charlord; TUMBOK – (9) Gio Conti; LONGSHOT – (6) Tricky Tris

Race 10 : PATOK – (2) Time Of My Life; TUMBOK – (1) My Queen; LONGSHOT – (4) Apple Green

Race 11 : PATOK – (2) War Dancer; TUMBOK – (6) War Hawk; LONGSHOT – (10) Camorra

