Relasyong Aldub totohanan na; tatay ni Maine tinawag na ‘balae’ ang ama ni Alden By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAYANIG sa malakas na sigawan ang The Tent sa Manila Hotel dahil sa AlDub fans na dumalo sa isang event kung saan special guests sina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza last Thursday night. Present sa event ang parents ng phenomenal loveteam at sa kalagitnaan ng programa, tumayo ang father ni Meng at tinawag na “balae” ang father ni Alden! Hayun, dumagundong ang buong venue dahil sa eksenang ‘yon! Sa isang bahagi pa ng programa, may batang kasama sa stage ang dalawa. Kung hindi kami nagkakamali, pamangkin ‘yon ni Maine. Parang anak ang trato ng dalawa sa bagets kaya tinukso sila ng fans na magpakasal na agad para magkaroon ng totoong anak! Of course, malayo pang mangyari ‘yon kina Alden at Maine. May career pa silang dapat pagtuunan ng pansin. Right after ng primetime series nilang Destined To Be Yours, alam ng lahat na pelikula naman ang susunod nilang gaga-win.

