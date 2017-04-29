Laiterang mga bashers malaki ang naitulong sa pagpapa-sexy ni Juday

PAYAT na uli si Judy Ann Santos nang humarap sa entertainment media para sa presscon ng Bet On Your Baby Season 3.

Mahigit 32 pounds na raw ang nabawas sa timbang ng Soap Opera Queen matapos siyang manganak sa bunso nilang anak ni Ryan Agoncillo na si Luna. Pero sabi ni Juday, kailangan pa niyang magpapayat para maabot ang kanyang ideal weight.

Ano nga ba ang ginawa niya para medyo mapabilis ang kanyang pagpayat? “Of course there’s diet. There’s proper eating. Hindi siya diet na starvation. It’s diet according to my workout program, low carb-high protein diet.

“Three to four times a week na workout. Lots and lots of water. Natural sugars that you get from fruits, vegetables, honey ganyan,” ayon kay Juday.

Malaki rin daw ang naitulong ng pag-aalaga niya kay Luna para magbawas ng timbang, “Alam mo ‘yung Luna, malakas makapagpapayat. ‘Yung hahabol, papaliguan, patulugin, masaya kasi nag-lose ako ng five pounds sa America, siya lang.”

Na-realize rin niya na kailangan niyang mag-effort para mapanatili ang kanyang pagiging fit and healthy to take care of her family.

“Itong pregnancy ko kay Luna, umabot ako ng 172 lbs. Ngayon nasa 140 ako. So mga 15 lbs., 20 lbs. more. Pero hindi naman ‘yung liit ng waistline ang hinahabol ko, ‘yung fitness, ‘yung ma-reach ‘yung highest energy as much as possible. Maging healthy, susunod naman ‘yung katawan doon, pero ang goal lang talaga ngayon ay to look good muna.”

Hirit pa ng Kapamilya actress, “Alam mo naman ang bashers sampu-sampera ‘yang mga ‘yan. So kung may isa mang nagawang maganda ang mga bashers sa akin, ma-liban sa motivation ay binigyan nila ng ibang klaseng elemento ang workout ko ngayon. ‘Yung, may ibang texture pala ito kapag may gusto kang i-tag.”