Marian vs 3 Sang’gre: maaksiyon, madugong laban By Ervin Santiago Bandera

MARAMING netizens ang natuwa nang makita ang litrato ng mga Sang’gre ng Encantadia na sina Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez at Glaiza de Castro kasama ang inang si Reyna Mine-a na ginagampanan ni Marian Rivera-Dantes. Matatandaan kasing pinaslang siya ni Asval at mula noon ay humimlay na sa Devas. Ngunit isang bagong twist na naman ang aabangan dahil pinasilip na ang pagbabalik ni Marian sa mundo ng Encantadia. Laking gulat naman ng mga manonood dahil kasama na niya ngayon ang mga kawal ng mga kalaban. Ayon sa Kapuso Primetime Queen, ibang-iba na raw ang kanyang character na si Hara Minea dahil magiging kalaban na siya at isa sa mga dapat abangan ay ang maaksyong labanan nila ng kanyang mga anak na Sang’gre. Exciting ang mga bagong kaganapan sa Encantadia kaya huwag na huwag daw kayong bibitiw sabi ni Marian.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.