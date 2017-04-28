Palasyo nagpaliwanag sa power interruption sa state dinner para kay Bolkiah Bandera

NAGPALIWANAG ang Palasyo sa nangyaring aberya habang isinasagawa ang state dinner para sa bumibisitang si Brunei Durussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bokiah matapos mawalan ng kuryente sa Malacanang sa kalagitnaan ng programa kagabi. “The brief power interruption during the State Dinner last night was due to a power surge which caused a brief shift to alternative power sources,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella. Ito’y matapos maantala ng ilang segundo ang programa para kay Bolkiah nang biglang mawalan ng ilaw. Isinagawa ang state visit ni Bolkiah noong Huwebes na tumapat sa pagdaraos ng Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) Summit sa bansa.

