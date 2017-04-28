Mga abusadong pulis na nasa likod ng tagong selda dapat papanagutin —Pangilinan

NANAWAGAN si Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan ng malalimang imbestigasyon sa ulat ng pag-aresto at pagkulong sa mga suspek sa droga sa isang sikretong selda sa Maynila, sa pagsasabing dapat agad na papanagutin ang pulis na sangkot sa iligal na gawain.

Ito’y matapos madiskubre ng mga abogado mula sa Commission on Human Rights (CHR) kahapon ang isang dosenang mga lalaki at babae na nakakulong sa isang selda, na nakatago sa likod ng isang aparador ng drug enforcement unit (DEU) ng Raxabago station sa Tondo, Manila. Pinagbabayad umano ang ilan sa mga suspek kapalit ng kanilang kalayaan.

“We have seen how PNP (Philippine National Police) uniformed personnel have in the Jee Ick-Joo case, the Espinosa rubout case and in a number of other cases abused their office under the guise of the war on drugs,” sabi ni Pangilanan.

Si Pangilinan ang tumatayong pangulo ng Liberal Party (LP).

“If this systemic pattern of abuse is not addressed, I am afraid the war on drugs will fail in its objective of ridding the nation of illegal drugs and instead succeed in spreading lawlessness, police corruption and abuse,” ayon pa kay Pangilinan.

Inihalimbawa rin ni Pangilinan ang kaso ng South Korean businessman na si Jee Ick-joo, na dinukot sa kanyang bahay mula sa Angeles, Pampanga noong Oktubre noong isang taon ng mga nag-raid na pulis at pinatay sa loob ng PNP.