65 centenarian sa Bicol tatanggap ng P100K mula sa DSWD Inquirer

TATANGGAP ng P100,000 ang tinatayang 65 na centenarian sa iba’t ibang probinsiya sa Bicol region, ayon sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Sinabi ni Arnel Garcia, DSWD Bicol director, na sinimulan na nila ang pagpopoproseso ng pagbibigay ng cash gift na P100,000 sa bawat kwalipikadong centenarian sa region. “Some of our centenarians have already received the money. In fact, we personally delivered it to them,” sabi ni Garcia. Itinatadhana ng Republic Act 10668 o “Centenarian Act of 2016” ang pamimigay ng P100,000 sa mga centenarian. Mismong si Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman ang pangunahing may-akda sa batas. Aabot sa 17 centenarian ang nasa Albay, 15 sa Camarines Sur, 10 sa Camarines Norte, pito sa Catanduanes at 16 sa Sorsogon.

