Ella Cruz sa relasyon nila ni Julian Trono: Wala kaming label-label! By Alex Brosas Bandera

Ella Cruz is elated that she’s being launched as a loveteam with Julian Trono. “Parang nag-start po siya kasi kailangan ko ng gumawa ng music video para sa single kong ‘Tamis’ para magkaroon ng kilig ang music video. Marami rin naman pong teen na lalaki sa Viva. One time, nagkasama po kami sa office, sakto naman pong iyon ang pinag-uusapan. ‘O, nandiyan si Julian, o. “Bakit hindi na lang si Julian kasi sumasayaw naman siya at danceable naman ang song ko. Sabi ko, ‘baka naman puwede ka sa music video ko?’ Tapos sabi niya, ‘ ,sige, pero kailangan magkaroon tayo ng deal. Ako sa music video mo, ikaw sa music video ko!’” chika ni Ella. “Siguro doon na rin nila nakita ‘yung chemistry. Doon na rin kami nag-deal na parang ano, ituloy natin ang team-up natin,” dagdag pa ng dalaga. Maraming beses na ring na-launch si Ella pero her loveteam with Julian still excites her. “Siyempre, first of all po ay sobrang laki ng pasasalamat ko, sobrang thankful ako sa Viva family kasi eto, ni-launch na kami, pinaghahandaan po kami ng ganitong klaseng event at naniniwala po sila sa akin, sa amin, sa talents namin. Ilang beses na rin akong na-launch pero parang bagong chapter siya, eh,” she added. When asked kung ano na ang real score sa kanila ni Julian, Ella said, “Kayo na ang bahala kung ano ang iisipin niyo. Basta kami, we’re not putting labels. “Feeling kasi namin, magiging complicated pag may label na. Ine-enjoy lang namin ang trabaho namin together and bahala na kung ano ang mangyari in the future.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.