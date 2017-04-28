Anak nina Hayden at Vicki baka raw malagay sa panganib

SOSYAL ang guest babysitter ni Scarlet Snow.

We were surprised na isa palang model ito sa New York. The Brazilian model is Analu Araujo na isa sa mga talents ng Wilhelmina Models na isang prominenteng talent agency sa New York.

“My guest babysitter @analubabalu is a model here in New York. She’s giving me lessons on how to walk gracefully and how to pose for the camera. Do you want to see some of the photos? It’s on her IG.”

That was the caption on Scarlet’s Instagram photo.

What does it all tell us? Na sosyal ang pagkakaroon ng model bilang guest nanny?

No offense meant, ha, but we felt na hindi na kailangan pang ipangalandakan kung sino ang guest nanny ni Scarlet. Parang ang dating kasi ay super sikat siyang bata sa social media kaya naman sosyal ang kanyang guest babysitter.

Isa pa, parang lahat na lang yata ng activities ng anak nina Vicki Belo at Hayden Kho ay naka-report sa Instagram account. As in lahat!!! From what she wore, to where she went, to who’s with her!!! Hindi kaya malagay sa peligro ang bata dahil lahat na lang ng ginagawa niya ay nasa social media? Aba, mahirap na ang panahon ngayon, ‘no!