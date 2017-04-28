Aldub fans sa GMA: Hindi sapat ang sorry, dapat patalsikin na si Suzette Doctolero! By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAG-APOLOGIZE na si Suzette Something over her recent shenanigans which caused a stir among AlDub fans. Sa pag-aming flop ang AlDub teleserye, Suzette unwittingly embroiled herself into full-blown controversy. Mukhang nasabon si Aling Suzette ng executives ng GMA 7 dahil sa kanyang “flop” comment. It leaves a bad taste in the mouth nga naman na part siya ng show as creative consultant pero siya pa ang unang umamin na flop ang kanilang programa. Nag-rejoice ang AlDub fans sa apology ni Aling Suzette. Some felt na dapat talaga siyang tsugihin ng network dahil sa kanyang “flop” comment. “Daming manunulat dyan with fresh ideas. Paulit-ulit na material nitong si Doctolero–LGBT, fantaserye na hiram lahat ng concept from other stories, ikot-ikot lang. Kaya ganyan magsalita kasi feeling indispensable. Matuto ka.” “Busalan na yan si Doctolero. Masyado ng maingay at mayabang!! Napala mo Doctolero!” “Karma is real. Tanggalin na ‘yan para mas maganda!” “She should be fired to teach her a lesson. Hindi sapat ang sorry-sorry niya!” “Andaming mas magagaling na writer kesa sa isang empleyadong hindi naniniwala sa kumpanya, sa katrabaho nya. basic yan sa pagiging isang empleyado.” Tila naboldyak itong si Suzette ng AlDub fans. Wala pala siyang binatbat sa hanash ng fans nina Maine Mendoza at Alden Richards. Nagmukha siyang basang sisiw.

