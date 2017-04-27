Kalat na: Charice, Alyssa naghiwalay dahil daw sa pera at matinding selos

TOTOO pala ang chika na naghiwalay na sina Charice at Alyssa Quijano. Kinumpirma ito ng handler ni Charice sa ABS-CBN.

Napabalita na nakitang lumayas si Alyssa sa apartment na tinitirhan nila ni Charice dala ang kanyang mga gamit.

Ayon sa handler ni Charice na si Carl Cabral, “Yes, Charice and Alyssa have broken up and it was a mutual decision…Charice is not accepting any interviews and now taking a break. He’s doing fine and he’s happy. Thank you very much.”

May tsismis naman na pati raw si Charice ay umalis na rin sa nirerentahang apartment nila ni Alyssa at nakikitira raw ngayon sa isang fan niya sa Laguna, ngunit mariin itong pinabulaanan ni Carl, “The rumor that Charice is living with the fan is not true. He has bought his own house.”

Pero totoo kaya ang chika na ang isa sa mga dahilan ng paghihiwalay ng magdyowa ay pera at ang patuloy na pakikialam daw ng pamilya ni Charice sa relasyon nila ni Alyssa? Hindi na rin daw nakayanan ni Alyssa ang pagiging sobrang seloso ng partner.

Apat na taon ding nagsama sina Charice at Alyssa at last year lang sa isang panayam ay sinabi ng former couple na plano na nilang magpakasal at magka-baby.