Kalat na: Charice, Alyssa naghiwalay dahil daw sa pera at matinding selos

TOTOO pala ang chika na naghiwalay na sina Charice at Alyssa Quijano. Kinumpirma ito ng handler ni Charice sa ABS-CBN.
Napabalita na nakitang lumayas si Alyssa sa apartment na tinitirhan nila ni Charice dala ang kanyang mga gamit.
Ayon sa handler ni Charice na si Carl Cabral, “Yes, Charice and Alyssa have broken up and it was a mutual decision…Charice is not accepting any interviews and now taking a break. He’s doing fine and he’s happy. Thank you very much.”
May tsismis naman na pati raw si Charice ay umalis na rin sa nirerentahang apartment nila ni Alyssa at nakikitira raw ngayon sa isang fan niya sa Laguna, ngunit mariin itong pinabulaanan ni Carl, “The rumor that Charice is living with the fan is not true. He has bought his own house.”
Pero totoo kaya ang chika na ang isa sa mga dahilan ng paghihiwalay ng magdyowa ay pera at ang patuloy na pakikialam daw ng pamilya ni Charice sa relasyon nila ni Alyssa? Hindi na rin daw nakayanan ni Alyssa ang pagiging sobrang seloso ng partner.
Apat na taon ding nagsama sina Charice at Alyssa at last year lang sa isang panayam ay sinabi ng former couple na plano na nilang magpakasal at magka-baby.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94