Kampanya ni Pangulong Duterte kontra droga suportado ni Bolkiah

NAGPAHAYAG si Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah ng pagsuporta sa kampanya ni Pangulong Duterte kontra droga.
“We also look forward to our future collaboration in addressing issues on drugs. We believe that both sides will benefit from the exchanges of expertise and best practices in this area,” sabi ni Bolkiah sa kanilang joint statement ni Duterte.
Sinabi naman ni Duterte na naging produktibo ang kanilang bilateral meeting ni Duterte kung saan sinaksihan din nila ang paglagda sa isang memorandum of understanding (Mou) hinggil sa industriya ng halal at ng promosyon ng halal export.
“We welcomed intensified interactions and exchanges between our Governments and resolved to utilize the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation or JCBC, mechanism to chart future paths to review the progress that we have made. These include waging a committed and principled campaign against terrorism, violent extremism, and piracy at sea,” sabi ni Duterte.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94