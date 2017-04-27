Kampanya ni Pangulong Duterte kontra droga suportado ni Bolkiah

NAGPAHAYAG si Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah ng pagsuporta sa kampanya ni Pangulong Duterte kontra droga.

“We also look forward to our future collaboration in addressing issues on drugs. We believe that both sides will benefit from the exchanges of expertise and best practices in this area,” sabi ni Bolkiah sa kanilang joint statement ni Duterte.

Sinabi naman ni Duterte na naging produktibo ang kanilang bilateral meeting ni Duterte kung saan sinaksihan din nila ang paglagda sa isang memorandum of understanding (Mou) hinggil sa industriya ng halal at ng promosyon ng halal export.

“We welcomed intensified interactions and exchanges between our Governments and resolved to utilize the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation or JCBC, mechanism to chart future paths to review the progress that we have made. These include waging a committed and principled campaign against terrorism, violent extremism, and piracy at sea,” sabi ni Duterte.