Kim: magagalit ka…mapapagod ka lang kaya magpatawad ka na lang!

PAREHONG inspired magtrabaho ngayon ang dating magdyowa na sina Kim Chiu at Gerald Anderson.

Kaya naman pati ang mga loyal KimErald fans ay inspirado rin dahil sa kanilang reunion series na Ikaw

Lang Ang Iibigin na magsisimula na sa mismong Labor Day, May 1 bago mag-It’s Showtime.

Ramdam namin na pareho nang naka-move on ang dalawa sa kanilang failed relationship. Wala nang ilangan sa kanilang pagitan kaya naging madali at maayos ang kanilang pagte-taping.

Ayon kina Kim at Gerald, naging malaking bahagi ng kanilang healing process ang pagpapatawad. Sey nga ni Kim, “May one important lesson din ako na natutunan sa mga nangyari na yun na hindi ka magiging fully happy kung hindi ka marunong magpatawad. Kasi hindi naman yung tao yung kalaban mo du’n kundi yung sarili mo.

“Kasi mapapagod ka lang, magagalit ka, iiwas ka, iiwasan mo yung tao, o kaya magsasabi ka ng masama.

The best thing to do is to forgive the person and just go on with your life mas happy. So okay naman, masaya naman kami ngayon,” aniya pa.

Ang isang napansin daw niyang pagbabago kay Gerald ngayon pagdating sa trabaho, “Alam na niya yung ginagawa niya and mahal na mahal niya yung trabaho niya na parang sobrang serious na nga siya lagi eh. Parang hindi naman serious yung eksena pero parang ‘in the zone’ siya palagi. Dati serious pa rin naman siya pero ngayon mas serious. Kung dati 90% ngayon 110%.”