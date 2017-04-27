Nobleza mabubulok sa kalungan-DU30

TINIYAK ni Pangulong Duterte na mabubulok si Supt. Cristina Nobleza sa kulungan matapos mahuli kasama ang sinasabing kanyang mister na Abu Sayyaf na si Reneirlo Dongon.
“She will not be released at all. she is being held for investigation,” sabi ni Duterte matapos ang press conference sa Malacanang.
Idinagdag ni Duterte na patong-patong na kaso ang haharapin ni Nobleza.
“She is committed a continuing crime. We have some things against her. I cannot dscuss it now but I leave it to the PNP Chief (Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa) to deal with the problem in public,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
Sinabi pa ni Duterte na matagal nang alam ng gobyerno na tatangkaing lusubin ng bandidong Abu Sayyaf ang Bohol.
“Nagbuhos ako ng intelligenc… matagal na alam… the timing. we knew all along papasok sila. malakas talaga ang loob ni Lt. Col. Nobleza,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
