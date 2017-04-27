JK Labajo walang awang pinagmumura ng fans nina Bea at Ian By Alex Brosas Bandera

INULAN ng batikos ang Lucas character ni JK Labajo sa A Love To Last. Nag-arrange kasi siya ng date for his parents, Anton (Ian Veneracion) and Grace (Iza Calzado). “To the character of Lucas manang mana ka nga sa Mama mo kasi parehas kayong selfish. Ang iniisip mo lang ay yung pansarili mong kaligayahan na magkabalikan ang Mama at Papa mo. Bakit Lucas naisip mo rin ba kung magiging masaya ba ang mga magulang mo kung magkakabalikan sila? “HINDI! Ikaw lang yung magiging masaya. Isipin mo rin na pati Ate Chloe at si Kitty ayaw nang magkabalikan ang Mama at Papa mo. Buong buhay mo Lucas laging iniisip ng Papa mo ang magpapaligaya sayo pero sana by this time ikaw naman ang magbigay ng kaligayahan para sa Papa mo. Wag mong isarado ang mata, puso’t isipan mo para makita mo kung gaano kasaya si Anton sa relasyon na meron sila ngayon ni Andrea. “Akala ko matured ka nang mag isip kaso sa inasal mo ngayon nakapa isip bata mo. At talagang naglayas ka pa. Tss.” “Epal to c Lucas bakla siguro yan. Kung kapatid q yan sspakin q yan. Wag mong pilitin kng di na pwde. Epal ka P.I kapa.” “Iam pissed off na. Lucas is being deprived of the truth and the longer he does’nt know, the more bitter he would become.”

Ganyan kagalit ang mga televiewers kay Lucas!

