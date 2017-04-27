Living Life Eternal

April 27, 2017 Thursday 2nd Week of Easter 1st Reading: Acts 5:27–33 Gospel: Jn 3:31–36

Jesus said to Nicodemus, “He who comes from above is above all; he who comes from the earth belongs to the earth and his words, too, are earthly. The One who comes from heaven speaks of the things he has seen and heard; he bears witness to this but no one accepts his testimony. Whoever does receive his testimony acknowledges the truthfulness of God.

“The one sent by God speaks God’s words and gives the Spirit without measure. For the Father loves the Son and has entrusted everything into his hands. Whoever believes in the Son lives with eternal life, but he who will not believe in the Son will never know life and always faces the justice of God.”

Some truths do not disturb us. Whether we believe it or not, for example, a flower grows for every drop of rain that falls. Whether we believe it or not, somewhere in the darkest night a candle grows.

Whether we believe it or not, for everyone who goes astray someone will come to show the way. But other truths afflict us. But there are truths that bind us. Whether we believe it or not, for example, we must work hard in order to succeed. Whether we accept it or not, death comes when least expected.

Woe to those who do not believe in these truths, for they will be caught of guard when the day and the hour come. Those who have the capacity to believe and live accordingly will be more at peace with life.

Other truths demand serious commitment. The truth about eternal life is one example. Today’s Gospel reading tells us: “He who will not believe in the Son will never know life and always faces the justice of God.” So we must believe in Jesus Christ in order to partake of eternal life. Such belief requires the commitment to start living eternal life now, for today’s Gospel reading tells us, “Whoever believes in the Son lives with eternal life.” Given how mundane people in the world have become, however, we will obviously appear strange and off tangent if we start practicing eternal life now. For the values of heaven are so out of place in the modern world. In today’s Gospel Jesus said, “He who comes from above is above all; he who comes from the earth belongs to the earth and his words, too, are earthly”.

But “it only takes a spark to keep a fire burning”. If all faithful people dare to be different, soon it will be the unfaithful ones who will feel off tangent. If all will live out their belief about Jesus, they will make this world a prelude to heaven where all people are good and where bad people feel out of place. –(Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., D.M.

